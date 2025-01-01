Cade Cunningham's Official Playing Status for Pistons-Magic
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons are back at home after a four-game stretch on the road out West. Cade Cunningham and the Pistons are set to host the Orlando Magic.
Heading into the matchup, the Pistons downgraded Cunningham on the injury report. While he hasn’t dealt with anything notable since his groin injury last month, Cunningham seems to be dealing with a minor knee setback.
According to the official NBA injury report, Cunningham was probable to play. He has officially been upgraded to available against the Magic.
It’s been quite a while since the Pistons found success over the Magic. On December 28, 2022, the Pistons defeated the Magic for the last time, which extended a three-game win streak for Detroit.
Since then, the Pistons have gone winless against their Eastern Conference competitor. Last month, the Magic extended their win streak to seven games. At the time, Cunningham was not on the court.
Jaden Ivey and Malik Beasley had to lead the way for the Pistons. Beasley shot 7-12 from the field to score 18 points. Ivey led the way with 19 points on 6-16 shooting from the field.
With a Franz Wagner scoring outburst, the Magic took down the Pistons with a 111-100 win.
At this stage in the season, the Magic are missing many notable names. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Moritz Wagner are a few names that Orlando won’t have in Detroit this week. Although they are 20-14 on the year, the Magic have gone 4-6 in their last ten games.
Cade Cunningham and the Pistons will look to snap the streak on Wednesday at 7 PM ET.