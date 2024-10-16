Cade Cunningham’s Status for Pistons-Cavaliers
The Detroit Pistons are going to close out their 2024 NBA Preseason run on Wednesday night. They will host the Cleveland Cavaliers to get one last look at their team before next week’s season opener against the Indiana Pacers.
One of the biggest questions heading into the preseason finale is whether Detroit’s start Cade Cunningham will get the nod to play or not.
Before the game, JB Bickerstaff told reporters that everybody healthy on the team is expected to be available to play, including Cunningham.
Over the summer, Cunningham became one of the latest players to ink a max deal. After going No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham had expectations of being the face of the Pistons for years to come.
After his third season, which many viewed as his real sophomore effort, it’s safe to say the Pistons were believers.
Last season, Cunningham averaged 23 points and eight assists in 62 games. He shot a career-high 50 percent from the field and knocked down 36 percent of his threes.
The entire goal of the Pistons’ offseason was to find players who could help offer better spacing on the court for Cunningham to go to work.
Through four preseason games, the Pistons are seeing promise in their new-look roster.
Cunningham appeared in every preseason game for the Pistons this year. Seeing the court for around 24 minutes per game, the star guard averaged 15 points on 50 percent shooting from the field. While the three-point shot hasn’t been falling, Cunningham has been moving the ball around and collecting seven assists per game.
Detroit achieved a 2-2 before heading into their Cleveland matchup. While there are still some concerns going into the new year, many anticipate a better look for Detroit as Cunningham takes another step forward with an improved supporting cast.