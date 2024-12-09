Cade Cunningham Trails Only LeBron, Jokic on Impressive NBA List

Cade Cunningham recorded 29 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists in tonight's win in New York.



It is his 5th triple-double of the season, the third-most in a season in franchise history (Hill - 13, 10) and third-most in the NBA this season (Jokic - 9, James - 7). pic.twitter.com/NyuxTcfgfJ