Carmelo Anthony Explains Respect for Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
During the Detroit Pistons’ first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Cade Cunningham placed the NBA legend Carmelo Anthony in an awkward spot. After a highlight-worthy play, Cunningham spotted Anthony sitting behind the basket and pointed to the former Knicks superstar.
While it was a sign of mutual respect, something that Anthony would later confirm on his podcast, the Knicks legend claims that he caught some heat from the Knicks’ fan base for showing respect to Cunningham during the intense round-one series.
In Anthony’s mind, it’s just a form of consulting. After all, he could be in line for a front office position in the distant future.
“I consult now,” Anthony told Paul George on a recent episode of ‘Podcast P.’
“People like, ‘Yo, why you talking to Cade Cunningham? Why you dapping him up?’ I’m New York. That’s not going nowhere. My love, respect, and passion for that is different. Even as somebody who feels like they are a staple in this game of basketball, if I see a young guy, that’s what we’re supposed to do. It’s just a respect I have for the game.”
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, Cunningham had plenty of eyes on him as the Pistons were expected to take a step forward after a 14-68 campaign. Cunningham earned the respect of many current and former players, as well as coaches, analysts, and fans. Anthony was no exception.
In 70 games, Cunningham produced a career-high 26 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field. He nearly averaged a double-double by producing nine assists per game. He also came down with six rebounds per outing.
For the first time in his career, Cunningham collected an All-Star appearance. He was also named All-NBA, getting a third-team nod to cap off his career-best season. It was clear why a legend of the game was willing to show love to Cunningham, whether he was technically the enemy or not.