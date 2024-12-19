Chicago Bulls Suggested to Pursue Trade for Detroit Pistons Player
Once again, the Chicago Bulls are expected to be active in the NBA’s trade market. Perhaps, the Detroit Pistons have a player that could interest them.
While imagining a few trade targets for each NBA team, Bleacher Report mentioned Pistons center Isaiah Stewart as a suggested player the Bulls should keep an eye on. If Chicago is looking for a center, someone to potentially replace Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls are encouraged to call for Deandre Ayton, Onyeka Okongwu, and Stewart.
“Stewart, 23, has thrived as a rim protector this season despite his 6'8" stature,” Greg Swartz writes. “Among players who have contested more than Stewart's 4.2 shots per game at the basket this season, only Chet Holmgren (42.9 percent) has allowed a stingier opponent field goal percentage (43.6 percent).”
There’s been a small amount of discussion surrounding Stewart’s name as a potential trade piece this year. As backup centers are typically popular at the trade deadline, Stewart is one of the more notable second-string bigs who could be on the block for the right price.
This year, Stewart is making $15 million, according to Spotrac. He carries another $30 million over the next two seasons. When the 2027-2028 NBA season approaches, Stewart will have a team option his organization will have to make a decision on.
So far, the Pistons remain happy with Stewart. While he’s seeing fewer minutes in a bench role, after starting at the four last year, Stewart has been a part of Detroit’s most successful lineups. Some even view him as a potential starter once again sometime soon.
For the time being, the trade speculation will live on. And as long as the Bulls have Vucevic on the block, Stewart could be eyed as his potential replacement.