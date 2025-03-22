Concerning Tim Hardaway Jr Update After Pistons' Loss vs Mavericks
Before the Friday night battle between the Detroit Pistons and the Dallas Mavericks reached halftime, the visitors saw their starting forward, Tim Hardaway Jr., go down with an injury scare.
Hardaway seemingly rolled his ankle and struggled to get up and walk on his own power. Once he made it back to the locker room, the Pistons didn’t waste too much time ruling him out for the remainder of the matchup.
After the game, Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press reported that Hardaway “had a boot” on his right foot after the game.
The Pistons considered Hardaway’s setback to be a right ankle sprain. While that’s a sign that the medical staff did not fear it was anything that could threaten his availability for the remainder of the season, Detroit will likely have to take it day by day with Hardaway, doing additional testing over time.
When Hardaway left Friday’s game in Dallas, he was 0-2 from the field, with one rebound in eight minutes of action. The Pistons ended up coming up short against a shorthanded Mavericks team, losing 123-117.
This season, Hardaway has averaged 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists. He’s shooting threes at a 36 percent clip on six attempts per game in 66 games with Detroit. When the Pistons acquired Hardaway in a trade with the Mavericks, they were searching for an experienced high-volume three-point shooter. Hardaway's presence has certainly helped in the spacing department for the Pistons.
The Pistons will be back on the court on Sunday to face the New Orleans Pelicans. Hardaway’s status for that matchup is unclear.