Could Cade Cunningham Miss Detroit Pistons’ Matchup vs Knicks?
Lately, Cade Cunningham has been dealing with a calf contusion, which has taken him off the court for quite some time down the stretch.
During the Pistons’ March 21 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Cunningham finished the night with 35 points on 50 percent shooting in the 123-117 loss. After the game, he underwent an MRI, which led to his official diagnosis.
The Detroit Pistons didn’t place an immediate timeline on Cunningham’s recovery. Instead, they considered him to be day-to-day over a two-week period. The one-time All-Star ended up missing six games in a row. He was upgraded and returned to action last Saturday.
Heading into Thursday night’s matchup against the New York Knicks, Cunningham was on the injury report once again. Not only is he listed for a reason other than his calf contusion, but the guard is considered probable to play. While left knee patellar tendinopathy could keep him off the court, the Pistons are hopeful he’ll get cleared to play in his third-straight matchup.
When the Pistons faced the Memphis Grizzlies last Sunday, Cunningham entered the matchup on a restriction. He played for 28 minutes. During that time, Cunningham was shaking off some rust, shooting 38 percent from the field to score 25 points. He also had nine rebounds and passed out four assists.
Two days later, Cunningham faced the Sacramento Kings. He saw more playing time, picking up 33 minutes of action. The Pistons guard accounted for 35 points and five assists. The Pistons dropped their second game in a row with a 127-117 loss.
Cunningham will likely be a game-time decision on Thursday night. The Pistons and the Knicks will tip off at 7 PM ET.