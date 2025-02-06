Detroit Pistons Acquire Veteran Wing as Part of Jimmy Butler Trade
Heading into trade season, the Detroit Pistons were viewed as a team who could help facilitate a bigger trade. With less than 24 hours to go, they helped one of the biggest names on the market find a new home.
Over the past six weeks, one of the biggest storylines in the NBA was the Jimmy Butler saga in Miami. The All-Star forward made it clear he wanted a change of scenery, with the Phoenix Suns atop his preferred list of destinations. He is on his way to the Western Conference, but will be joining forces with Steph Curry on the Golden State Warriors.
Following the news of the trade, more details started to surface regarding other teams. The Pistons were among those to get involved, as they've reportedly acquired Lindy Waters III and Josh Richardson.
Waters, a 6-foot-6 guard, has spent the past three years with the Warriors. This season, he is averaging 5.5 PPG and 2.6 RPG while playing around 17 minutes a night. He is in the final year of his contract, allowing Detroit to maintain flexibility moving forward.
Richardson is a journeyman wing who could potentially provide a boost for the Pistons off the bench. In a very small sample size for the Heat this season, he is averaging 4.0 PPG and 1.5 APG. Richardson has been on the sidelines for an extended stretch, last appearing in a game on November 18th. Similar to Waters, his contract will come off the books at the end of this season.
Along with the two players, the Pistons are also reportedly receiving a second-round pick from the Warriors:
As many predicted over the summer, the Pistons are taking on contracts in exchange for draft capital. On Wednesday morning, Detroit also acquired KJ Martin from the Philadelphia 76ers along with a pair fo second-round picks.