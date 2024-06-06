Detroit Pistons Add Member of Rival Team to Front Office
After spending a month searching for a President of Basketball Operations, the Detroit Pistons brought on former New Orleans Pelicans executive Trajan Langdon to take over.
Langdon didn’t waste too much time making his first move as he cut ties with Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver.
Currently, the Pistons are still in search of a candidate to replace Weaver’s spot, but Langdon reportedly added a new member to the front office this week.
According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Pistons are adding J.R. Holden to the front office. Holden, a member of the Brooklyn Nets’ front office, is a former player from the Euroleague.
Holden had a playing career that spanned from 2001 to 2011. After wrapping up his playing stint, the former Euroleague standout started his front office journey.
The Pistons were the first team to give Holden a shot. He became a scout for the organization. Eventually, Holden joined the Philadelphia 76ers in a similar role.
After stints in Philadelphia and Detroit, Holden received a promotion offer from the Brooklyn Nets, where he joined their front office as the Director of Player Personnel.
Now, Holden returns to the Pistons’ organization, linking forces with Trajan Langdon, a former teammate of his.
While the Pistons have made a lot of progress with making major changes to the front office, they still have a lot of work to do ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Later this month, Langdon and the Pistons will make their first set of selections, picking as high as fifth-overall in the draft. They’ll then get the opportunity to enter free agency with league-leading cap space.
Coming off of a disappointing season, the Pistons need to ensure they are in a position to turn the direction of franchise around after spending several seasons stuck in a rebuild. The hope is that Langdon’s presence will help get them where they need to be.