Detroit Pistons Avoid Cooper Flagg Sweepstakes in NBA Power Rankings
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons were among a small group of franchises that were assumed to be in the running for Cooper Flagg by the masses.
So far, the Pistons have been better than that.
With 25 games in the bag, the Pistons have avoided going, and back and forth with the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference’s 15th seed. Instead, Washington is sitting there alone with a 3-19 record, with the Toronto Raptors 2.5 games ahead of them.
Currently, the Pistons hold a 10-15 record, which is good enough to be tied for ninth place with the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls. Therefore, on a recent NBA power ranking, the Pistons are categorized as Play-In Hopefuls by NBC Sports.
Pistons Place 24th on NBA Power Rankings
“Cade Cunningham says he feels like he is an All-Star, “I believe I am. Whenever I’m on the court every night, I feel like I’m the best player... I’m just trying to help my team win and we’ll see what happens with it.” The raw numbers back Cunningham up: 23.9 points, 9.4 assists, and 7.3 rebounds a game. The question becomes, will the Pistons win enough games that the coaches will vote him in as an East reserve (there’s little chance the fans vote him in as a starter).” via NBC Sports
The Pistons aren’t in “Capture the Flagg,” but they are just one spot out of it. It seems NBC Sports isn’t quite sold on Detroit’s potential postseason bid, and their recent 10-game stretch makes that idea valid.
The Pistons are just 3-7 over their last ten. While the recent victory over the New York Knicks was impressive, the way the Pistons went out of the NBA Cup against the Milwaukee Bucks was a reality check. It was a do-or-die scenario, and Detroit fell flat.
This week, the Pistons have another tough battle coming against the Boston Celtics. Next week, they’ll have a full slate beginning at home with games against the Miami Heat and the Utah Jazz before they head out west for a road trip beginning against the Phoenix Suns next Saturday.