Detroit Pistons Avoid the Bottom in 2024-2025 Season Prediction
Turning a rebuild around isn’t easy in the NBA. The Detroit Pistons are finding that out first-hand as they attempt to remove themselves from bottom-feeder status in the Eastern Conference.
You can’t say the Pistons haven’t tried this offseason. Once the 2023-2024 NBA regular season concluded, Detroit made some major moves in the front office. By adding a President of Basketball Operations in Trajan Langdon, the team parted ways with the General Manager, Troy Weaver.
Then came a coaching change. Monty Williams was let go after one season, leading the Pistons to sign J.B. Bickerstaff after he parted ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Pistons have new leadership. They also added a few key veterans to come in and help out the young and developing talents in the short term.
Making the playoffs might be a long-shot scenario for the Pistons in 2024-2025, but Bleacher Report’s latest rundown of record predictions assumes there will be a step in the right direction.
Pistons’ Record Prediction for 2024-2025
Following a 14-win season, BR believes 23 wins is realistic next season.
Not great—but progress is good.
“Twenty-three wins sounds like a pretty low total. And it is. But a nine-win jump is nothing to sneeze at, and Detroit has the developing talent to pull that off.”
Based on the predictions of the rest of the East, the Pistons avoid the bottom in this scenario.
Last season, last place flip-flopped between Detroit and the Washington Wizards. In the end, the Pistons ranked 15th. Meanwhile, the Wizards got the higher pick in the lottery, winning second overall. The selection doesn’t appear to move the needle for predictions regarding Washington. BR predicts the Wizards to finish with 20 wins.
Who sits in 15th place? The Brooklyn Nets. Just a couple of seasons ago, Brooklyn possessed one of the NBA’s most notable trios with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. At this point, they all moved on. And while the Nets had a rising star in Mikal Bridges thanks to the Durant trade, they moved him to the New York Knicks at the beginning of the offseason.
Detroit and Washington now welcome Brooklyn to rebuild territory. If BR’s predictions come correct, the Nets would be the lone Eastern Conference squad that fails to exceed 20 wins in 2024-2025.