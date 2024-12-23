Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Makes Statement on Kevin Durant
Saturday night’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Phoenix Suns featured a heavyweight battle between one NBA superstar, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, and Detroit Pistons’ All-Star hopeful, Cade Cunningham.
The game ended in favor of the visitors, who defeated the Suns 133-125. The young rising star Cunningham hit the dagger three with Durant on him to put the game away.
Following the matchup, Durant sent heavy praise Cunningham’s way. The former No. 1 overall pick sent it right back when he made a statement about facing Durant once again,
“It's an honor every time,” Cunningham told reporters.
“I tell him every time we play each other. It's an honor to be able to compete with him. He's such a basketball junkie. I've had the chance to workout with him and see what he's like in the offseason. It's an honor to be able to play against him, somebody I watched as a kid. To be on the floor with him now going at him and him going at me, it's a lot of fun.”
Durant dominated in the scoring department on Saturday, as he scored 43 points in 38 minutes of action. He also dished out six assists and came down with five rebounds.
On the other side, Cunningham led the way in scoring for his team as he put up 28 points in 36 minutes of action. He accounted for a double-double as he produced 13 assists.
At this stage in the season, Cunningham has appeared in 25 games. He’s been averaging 24 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from three. He’s nearly producing a triple-double each night, coming down with seven rebounds per game while passing out ten assists on a nightly basis.
Durant endorsed Cunningham’s All-Star campaign after seeing the young star in action on Saturday night. Now, it’s up to the fans, players, and the coaches to get him in.