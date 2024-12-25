Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Speaks on LeBron James, Kevin Durant
Over the last two games, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham faced some of the biggest names the game of basketball has seen. On Saturday night, the Pistons paid a visit to the Phoenix Suns, giving Cunningham a chance to face Kevin Durant.
On Monday night, the Pistons continued their run out West with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Cunningham got another shot to play against LeBron James.
Being that Cunningham is just 23 years old, entering the league in 2021, he missed playing against some of the top NBA stars of the early 2000s. Despite being in the NBA since 2003, LeBron is still starring for his team on the court six days away from his 40th birthday.
After Cunningham wrapped up a two-game stint, facing the two stars who combined for 34 All-Star games over their careers, the young star reflected on the memories made.
“It’s everything I’ve always asked for,” Cunningham told reporters. “The fact that they’re still doing it at this high of a level, I don’t think anybody could’ve guessed that at the time. I’m thankful for the fact that they are still doing this at a high level, and I get to be on the court, compete against them, and learn from them. It’s a blessing.”
Cunningham showed the future Hall of Famers he just might be next. In the matchup against Phoenix, Cunningham made nearly 50 percent of his shots from the field and seven free throws to score 28 points. He collected a double-double after dishing out 13 assists.
When the Pistons and the Lakers faced off on Monday night, Cunningham struggled in the shooting department as he made just 36 percent of his attempts. Still, he racked up a double-double after scoring 20 points and passed out ten assists.
As Cunningham’s solid season progresses, he gains more steam as a potential All-Star. Following Saturday’s game against the Suns, Kevin Durant endorsed an All-Star appearance for the Pistons star.
After appearing in 26 games this year, Cunningham averaged 24 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. He’s knocking down shots at a 45 percent rate and hitting 37 percent of his threes on six attempts per game.