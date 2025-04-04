Detroit Pistons Can Clinch Playoff Spot vs Toronto Raptors
The Orlando Magic didn’t do the Detroit Pistons any favors on Thursday night. On their night off, the Pistons could watch the Magic and the Washington Wizards battle it out, as a Washington win would allow the Pistons to lock in a top-six seed.
With a Washington loss, the Pistons control their own destiny now on Friday night in Canada.
A win against the Toronto Raptors is all the Pistons need to punch their ticket to the playoffs on Friday. Fortunately for Detroit, they’ve had plenty of success against the Raptors in recent matchups.
Earlier this year, the Pistons and the Raptors battled it out three times. During the first two matchups, the Pistons came away with narrow wins. When they last met on January 11, Detroit picked up a comfortable 123-114 victory.
Heading into Friday’s action, the Pistons have won five games in a row over the Raptors. Last season, when the Pistons were on their way to a 14-68 record, they managed to take down Toronto in two out of three games.
Recently, the Pistons dropped two games in a row against Western Conference contenders. The Raptors don’t pose as much of a threat on paper, as they are 28-49 on the year and in the midst of a two-game losing streak themselves.
On paper, the Pistons will enter the matchup as favorites, but they are still dealing with unfortunate circumstances in the availability department. The veteran guard Jaden Ivey remains on the injury report after he received surgery back in January. Cade Cunningham could make his return, but he hasn’t been cleared to play over the past five games and remains questionable.
As for Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart, they’ll miss Friday’s action. Harris is dealing with heel soreness, and Stewart is serving the final game of his two-game suspension.
The Pistons and the Raptors will tip at 7:30 PM ET.