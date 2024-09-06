Detroit Pistons Celebrate 2K25 Release With Mock Cover of Star Player
The Detroit Pistons took to social media to celebrate the release of the video game NBA 2K25.
If you ever wondered what the team’s star, Cade Cunningham, would like on the cover, the Pistons’ social media team has got you covered.
Cade Cunningham Mock NBA 2K Cover
The actual cover this year features Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum.
Tatum’s presence on the cover doesn’t come as a surprise, considering the success he had throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season.
The Celtics dominated all year long. By the end of the regular season, Boston locked up the Eastern Conference’s top seed with a 64-18 record, which put them 14 games ahead of the second-seeded New York Knicks.
Amidst a big year for Boston, Tatum collected his fifth All-Star nod after winning All-Star MVP one year prior. The Celtics would enter the playoffs as the top team and continue to dominate throughout the postseason. Tatum and the Celtics won the Eastern Conference Finals before going ahead and winning the 2024 NBA Finals for the first time in the third-overall pick’s career.
As for Cunningham, his time to shine on the cover could be coming sometime in the future. Since landing on the Pistons in 2021, Cunningham hasn’t been in a perfect situation as a young guard finding his way in the NBA. However, he’s made the most of it so far.
Through three seasons, Cunningham started 138 games. Throughout his career, Cunningham averaged 20 points, seven assists, and five rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the field and 33 percent from three.
With an impressive three-season stretch, Cunningham earned a max extension offer from the Pistons. He’s expected to earn over $220 million during that five-season stretch. With that kind of investment, the Pistons expect Cunningham to reach the level of Tatum, who has been a franchise player for a successful Celtics team since 2017.