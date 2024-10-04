Detroit Pistons Center Shows Shooting in Range at NBA Training Camp
Versatility has become a huge factor for centers in today’s NBA. Traditionally, centers are known to strictly dominate in the paint, putting up most of their scoring around the rim. While the league hasn’t shied away from centers who simply specialize in that department, stretch-fives are becoming more common and it’s offering centers more longevity.
New Detroit Pistons center Paul Reed is working to become one of the league’s more reliable shooting centers, and it’s been that way since he entered the league out of DePaul in 2020.
During a three-year run at DePaul, Reed attempted over 100 threes. While he wasn’t super efficient, making just 33 percent of his attempts, the center knocked down 41 percent from deep during his sophomore effort, making it known that the potential is there.
While with the Philadelphia 76ers, Reed had to scratch and claw his way into the team’s rotation. After getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, Reed started his pro career as a two-way-contracted player who had to thrive in the G League before earning a standard deal.
Over the last two seasons, Reed became a regular within the Sixers’ rotation. Being on the same roster as the NBA All-Star Joel Embiid made it hard for the young center to collect heavy minutes. But when Reed finally averaged near 20 minutes of playing time last season, he found more opportunities display his scoring ability throughout the court of the 82-game run.
Last year, Reed attempted a career-high 57 threes. He averaged 37 percent from beyond the arc.
Joining a Detroit Pistons team for the 2024-2025 NBA season, Reed remains committed to working on his range with hopes of seeing his role expand in a new situation.
Paul Reed’s Range
Last season, the Pistons employed three players who could play center and logged over 1,000 minutes throughout the year in Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and James Wiseman.
Aside from Stewart, who attempted 42 percent of his shots from long range last season, the Pistons didn’t have a big with the sort of range that Reed could bring to the table.
The Pistons can’t be sure of Reed’s role until they start playing some games to find his fit, but as long as Reed continues to display his versatility, he should have a good chance at carving out a role in the rotation.