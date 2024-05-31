Detroit Pistons’ Chances of Landing Klay Thompson Revealed
This summer, the Detroit Pistons have enough cap space to make a splash during the NBA’s free agency period. Throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, the rebuilding franchise has been linked to Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson as a potential dark horse candidate to lure him in.
However, one Warriors insider suggests the Pistons are a long way from being able to attract a player like Thompson.
“Klay Thompson wants to win,” The Athletic’s Anthony Slater wrote this week. “Don’t expect him to chase the largest possible offer from the Detroit Pistons or Charlotte Hornets, even if that’s the correct financial or leverage move.”
At 34-years-old, Thompson has accomplished plenty in the NBA. He’s a five-time All-Star with four championships on his resume. At this stage in his career, some might expect a player like Thompson to shake hands with the highest bidder and ride off into the sunset.
That scenario would help a team like the Pistons, who could use a proven veteran talent to surround Cade Cunningham.
Thompson’s All-Star days are likely behind him, but he’s certainly still effective. Last year, he appeared in 77 games, averaging 18 points on 39 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He would be an ideal complementary player alongside Cunningham.
But let’s face reality, the Pistons are a long way from contending. Even if they somehow lured in Thompson and another notable player, they would have a tough time convincing themselves they could make a run for the title in the Eastern Conference.
Securing the highest deal possible doesn’t seem to be the priority for Thompson. With multiple playoff contenders set to have plenty of cap space this offseason, they will certainly have the upper hand over the Pistons this summer.
Free agency will be a good opportunity for the Pistons to get on the right path to turning their rebuild around, but they might have to get active in the trade market to lure in a star.