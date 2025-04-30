Detroit Pistons Coach Gets Honest on Jaden Ivey’s Playoff Chances
One thing is for sure on Tuesday night for the Detroit Pistons in their Game 5 matchup against the New York Knicks: Jaden Ivey will not be a part of the action.
As the veteran guard continues recovering from surgery on his leg, Ivey hasn’t been in the mix for the Pistons since the start of January.
On New Year’s Day, Ivey went down with a season-ending injury in a matchup against the Orlando Magic. Although the Pistons wouldn’t rule out the veteran guard for the rest of the year right away, he was on a month-to-month timeline, and it became clear that returning in the playoffs was the only door left open for him at a point.
Coming back in time for the first round was unlikely for Ivey. As the Pistons work on getting to the second round, it seems the reality of the veteran guard coming back by then would be difficult as well.
Leading up to Sunday’s Game 4 between the Pistons and the Knicks, Bickerstaff spoke on the state of Ivey.
“We’re not sure. He’s doing more and more, but our aim will always be to protect our guys. This would just be a very difficult situation for a guy to come back into after dealing with the injury. Again, you never know. The more he progresses, we’ll take a look. Again, I think it would be really difficult to put him in that situation.”
Considering Ivey is approaching the four-month mark of absences, it would be extremely difficult for him to ramp up and get into basketball shape in the middle of a playoff run. Even if Ivey’s getting practice runs in, that only does so much for a player, as playing in a game is the best way to get into game shape.
It wouldn’t make much sense for the Pistons to bring a player back on a minutes restriction in the playoffs—especially when they don’t have any playoff experience under their belt already.
For the time being, the Pistons are focused on fighting for their season on Tuesday night. A Game 5 loss would eliminate them from the playoffs. If they win, a return to Detroit would take place on Thursday, with Ivey almost certainly sidelined for the sixth postseason game in a row.