Detroit Pistons Coach Has Blunt Statement on Potential Knicks Series
The Detroit Pistons employ a roster filled with young players who lack playoff experience. No matter who they play, the question will be: Can they handle a more experienced team in the postseason?
With the way the Eastern Conference playoff picture is turning out, the Pistons and the New York Knicks could be locked into a first-round series any day now. After playing the Knicks for the fourth and final time this regular season on Thursday, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff has a blunt statement on the potential series.
"We got no problem with the fight,” he told reporters.
The chances of the Pistons having that mentality going into a seven-game series against anybody is high, but their success against the Knicks this season should give them a boost of confidence.
Although the Knicks dominated the Pistons in the first matchup back in the fall, the Pistons have had New York’s number ever since.
A December 7 matchup at Madison Square Garden concluded with a 120-111 win for the Pistons over the Knicks. A little over one month later, the Pistons paid a visit to the Knicks once again, and pulled off a tight 124-119 win.
Thursday’s game was controlled by the Knicks in the first half, but the Pistons tied it up before the fourth quarter concluded, and then took the lead in crunch time. By the end of the night, the Pistons had a 115-106 victory over the Knicks, winning the regular-season series 3-1.
With two games left on their schedule—both against the Milwaukee Bucks—the Pistons could find themselves moving into the fifth seed and drawing a different matchup. Thursday’s action shook up the standings. A Knicks loss and a Pacers win put Indiana just one game behind New York.
Meanwhile, the Pistons trail the Bucks by two games. They would need to win out in order to jump Milwaukee in the standings. For now, it’s Pistons-Knicks. By the end of the week, it might look different.