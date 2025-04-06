Detroit Pistons Coach Hit With Important Jaden Ivey Question
The Detroit Pistons are going to be a part of the NBA’s 2025 Playoffs. Will they get their starting shooting guard, Jaden Ivey, back in time? That’s a key question surrounding the team at the moment.
When Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff addressed reporters on Saturday night ahead of the matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, he was asked about Ivey’s chances of getting cleared to participate in what would become his first postseason run.
Bickerstaff made it clear that he doesn’t have the answer to that question currently, and if he did, he would leave it to the young rising star to reveal that decision.
via @KoreyEWoods: #Pistons J.B. Bickerstaff on Jaden Ivey returning before the playoffs: "That's not for me to speak on. It's his safety first."
The start of the year 2025 was a rough one for Ivey. Just as he was having a stellar performance against the Orlando Magic on January 1, he suffered a leg injury during the third quarter of the matchup. When he left the court, Ivey had 22 points on 73 percent shooting, along with four assists, one rebound, and one steal.
Considering Ivey was stretchered off the court, it seemed there was a good chance the best season of his young NBA career could end prematurely. As expected, Ivey received surgery to repair his leg. However, the Pistons have been updating his status monthly rather than calling it a season for him.
Sometime this week, the Pistons should have another update. Lately, Ivey’s been spotted doing some jogging and shooting, which is a positive sign for his recovery as the playoffs approach.
If Ivey’s season concludes as is, he’ll finish the year with averages of 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from three. The Pistons have just four games left on the schedule. In one week, they’ll be preparing for the postseason.