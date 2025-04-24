Detroit Pistons Coach Responds to Knicks’ Foul Complaints
Shortly after the Detroit Pistons picked up a Game 2 win over the New York Knicks, the latter team’s head coach ranted to the media about the difference in foul calls between the two teams. Tom Thibodeau used Jalen Brunson and Cade Cunningham as his primary example.
“There was a physicality. Huge discrepancy in free throws, huge,” Thibodeau told reporters after the game.
“I’ve got to take a look at that. I don’t understand how, on one side, talk about direct line drives, a guy’s getting fouled, and it’s not being called. Look, I really don’t give a crap how they call a game as long as it’s consistent on both sides. If Cunningham is driving, there’s marginal contact, and he’s getting to the line, then Jalen deserves to be getting to the line. It’s really that simple.”
Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff has found himself in the same position as Thibodeau at times during the regular season. In fact, there was a night when Bickerstaff went on a rant and stormed off without further questions. Detroit understands what it feels like to be on the wrong end of lopsided officiating, but Bickerstaff didn’t exactly feel like the whistle was the key to Detroit’s success, and he came with numbers to back that claim.
“When you look at the comparison between the guys who are handling the ball the majority of the time, their guy is leading the league right now in playoff free-throw attempts,” Bickerstaff told reporters on Wednesday.
“Cade is ninth at this point. I think the fouls are being called how they’re being called, but again, I love the whistle. Let the referees call the game the way they’ve been calling it. It gives us an opportunity to defend, and our guys can play through it.”
While the Pistons ran into some foul trouble, seeing their top wing defender, Ausar Thompson, collect 11 fouls through 44 minutes of action, they managed to survive the early absence of him during Game 2. Facing a frequent free-throw shooter like Jalen Brunson, the Pistons are still adjusting on the fly with how they are guarding him. They hope to find success in Game 3, gaining a one-game lead over the Knicks in the series for the first time.
“There’s a level of physicality that the playoffs bring. It’s the teams that can survive it are the teams that will end up winning in the end," Bickerstaff finished. "I think our guys have done a great job of maintaining their composure.”