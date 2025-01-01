Detroit Pistons Downgrade Cade Cunningham vs Orlando Magic
For their New Year’s matchup against the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons have downgraded their star guard, Cade Cunningham, on the injury report.
According to the NBA’s official injury report, Cunningham is dealing with left knee tendinopathy. While he’s been downgraded, it seems there is a good chance he could still play. Per the report, Cunningham is probable heading into the game against Orlando.
Barring any unexpected setbacks, Cunningham should be on pace to play.
It’s been over a month since Cunningham has missed action for the Pistons. When Detroit hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on November 30, Cunningham was a late scratch on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Prior to playing against the Indiana Pacers on November 29, Cunningham missed a three-game stretch of matchups as he dealt with a groin injury.
Although injuries have affected Cunningham frequently throughout his career, he’s been quite healthy during the 2024-2025 NBA season. As he appeared in the Pistons’ first 17 games of the season, the veteran guard averaged 24 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists while making 44 percent of his shots from the field, connecting on 36 percent of his attempts from deep.
Throughout Cunningham’s most recent ten-game stretch, he’s posting averages of 25 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists while making 34 percent of his threes.
Wednesday’s game features Detroit’s first home game since they concluded a four-game road trip out West. They started on a hot note, defeating the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Sacramento Kings. Facing the Denver Nuggets on Monday, the Pistons dropped their 18th game of the year.
The Pistons are set to tip off against the Magic at 7 PM ET.