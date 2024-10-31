Detroit Pistons End 7-Year Drought With Win Over Philadelphia 76ers
In the fifth game of the season, the Detroit Pistons have finally been able to get themselves in the win column. Thanks to standout showings from multiple players, they were able to take down a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team by a final score of 105-95.
This win was substantial for multiple reasons. Not only was it the first victory of the year, but also the first of J.B. Bickerstaff's tenure as head coach of the Pistons. Taking down the Sixers on the road also put an end to a nearly decade-long drought. Wednesday marked the first time the Pistons beat Philly in their arena since the 2017 season.
Heading into the game, one of the major storylines was Tobias Harris suiting up against his old team for the first time since leaving in free agency. Oddly enough, the last time the Pistons beat the Sixers on the road was during his first tenure with the franchise.
Harris made his presence felt in this game, having arguably his best performance of the season. The veteran forward ended the night with a double-double, notching 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Aside from Harris, one of the main standouts for the Pistons in Wednesday's win was Jaden Ivey. The young continues to start the year off strong, finishing with a team-high 23 points on 52.9% shooting from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc. Cade Cunningham also had a noteworthy outing, posting 22 points, five rebounds, and seven assists against the Sixers.
At long last, the Pistons are finally able to get the weight of being winless off their shoulders. Riding this high, they'll be back on their home floor Friday night to take on Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.