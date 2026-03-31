This Detroit Pistons Guard Has Embraced Bigger Role in the Rotation in March

The Detroit Pistons have enjoyed their most successful season in almost an entire decade, but it doesn't mean there aren't holes in their game.

The one thorn on Detroit's side has been their inability to shoot efficiently and consistently from three-point range. They're relentless defensively. They're methodical with their shot choice and disciplined with their decision-making.

The Pistons are dominant in scoring inside the paint. The Pistons are an elite championship-contending team with few ways they can be stopped.

The team with the greatest chance of beating the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern conference could very well be the Detroit Pistons themselves. Cade Cunningham's collapsed lung on March 17 led to players like Kevin Huerter, Duncan Robinson, and Daniss Jenkins stepping up in major ways. They've continued to generate stable offense along the perimeter in Cunningham's absence. There's another young guard on the roster who has gone through a significant role change this month and it deserves recognition.

Mar 15, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) drives to the net against Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Marcus Sasser is a true three-and-D player

Marcus Sasser, 25, is a third-year guard out of Houston. He was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 25th overall NBA Draft pick in 2023 and immediately traded to the Detroit Pistons that same night.

In recent years, the University of Houston has been known for being a tenacious team defensively. Now that Sasser's minutes have doubled throughout the month of March compared to his total season average, fans have been treated to a glimpse of what Sasser can do as a starting guard some day.

Sasser is averaging 12.8 minutes, 5.6 points, 2.2 assists, and 0.6 steals while shooting 40.4% from the field and 41.9% from three-point range this season. In the month of March, his minutes from the month of February to March doubled. He went from averaging 9.3 minutes in February to 18 minutes in March.

Sasser is averaging 6.6 points, 2.7 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 35.9% from the field and 43.5% from behind the three-point line. The 43.5% from behind the three-point line has been achieved on 3.8 attempts per game this month. That's the kind of volume and efficiency from deep Detroit is going to need in the NBA Playoffs.

What might impress some fans most is his 0.093 defensive win shares per game this month. This ranks for 117 in the entire NBA. This means Sasser's better than serviceable and he's not a liability on the defensive end. Through his style of play, he has maintained the gritty identity of his former college and his current franchise.

Sasser played 18 minutes, scored 12 points, dished out four assists, swatted a shot away, and his 12 points came in the form of four massive three-point shots against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an overtime loss.