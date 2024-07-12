Detroit Pistons Fans Create Nickname for Young Forward Duo
While the Detroit Pistons' rebuild hasn't produced much results yet, the previous and current front office regime did create a foundation built to thrive in the modern NBA. After the team selected another versatile forward in the NBA draft, fans created a nickname for two players.
With the fifth overall selection for the third year in a row, the Pistons selected Ron Holland out G-League Ignite in June's draft. The 6-foot-8 wing was one of the youngest prospects in the draft, and has a game filled with upside. Holland did a little bit of everything for Ignite last season, posting averages of 19.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 2.5 SPG.
Holland will be joining a Pistons team that has another young forward who does a little bit of everything on the floor. Before being shut down early due to medical reasons, Ausar Thompson showed the potential to be a do-it-all connector piece for Detroit.
After inking his rookie contract, it was announced that Holland will be wearing the number 5 for the Pistons. This resulted in fans coming up with a nickname for him and Thompson, 9-to-5.
As two rangy forwards who are good athletes, Thompson and Holland will be some of Detroit's top options when it comes to defending opposing wings. However, it is unlikely the duo plays much together. While their games have many positives, three-point shooting is a key area of development for Thompson and Holland. Seeing that the Pistons have a non-shooter at center in Jalen Duren, the Pistons likely won't deploy as pair of non-shooting forwards as well.
In the event that these two can become even league-average shooters, the Pistons will have a forward duo tailor-made to thrive in today's game.