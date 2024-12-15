Detroit Pistons Fans Curious About Future After Latest Roster Move
Paul Reed’s stint with the Detroit Pistons has come to an end. The veteran center will go through the waiver wire with hopes of getting the remaining two seasons left on his contract picked up by another team. If not, he’ll be back on the open market as an unrestricted free agent.
Over the summer, Reed found himself waived by the Philadelphia 76ers just one season after signing a brand new three-year deal. Since the Sixers failed to get past the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the final two seasons on Reed’s deal were non-guaranteed.
The Sixers waived Reed as they prioritized reuniting with the veteran center Andre Drummond. They also drafted a center in the second round by adding Adem Bona out of UCLA. As for Reed, he ended up on the Pistons. The team claimed him off waivers.
Heading into training camp, it seemed there was a possibility Reed could win some minutes in the rotation. However, with JB Bickerstaff keeping Isaiah Stewart at the center position in a bench role behind Jalen Duren, it was difficult for Reed to garner the playing time he desired as a four-year veteran.
Through the first stretch of the season, Reed appeared in just 12 games for the Pistons. He produced five points and two rebounds per outing. From the field, Reed hit on 54 percent of his shots. He knocked down 36 percent of his threes.
The decision to part ways with Reed made sense to many, considering the deadline for the contract to become fully guaranteed was coming up. But since that key date is still roughly a month away, the timing of the move caused NBA fans to grow curious about what could come next.
NBA Fans React to the Paul Reed Move
@sean_corp: I don't get the Paul Reed move. They had money to burn and his deal wasn't guaranteed until Jan. 10. Why waive him now? You picked him up on waivers with an eye to trade him and you waive the white flag nearly a month before you need to???
@PistonsProvince: Releasing Paul reed is strange. Pistons must be doing a trade or signing someone soon
@PistonsThoughts: See….i don’t think you waive Paul Reed today with Duren’s injury unless you have something else lined up. December 15 is tomorrow, which is the day majority of the league becomes eligible for trade
@_leeescobedo: Detroit’s waiving of Paul Reed, a center who provided crucial depth at center, positions them $ to add spacing in Nicola Vucevic.
@seanhalfcourt: The Pistons need to reach the salary floor by Sunday with the waiving of Paul Reed. Detroit also now only has two centers. Nikola Vucevic incoming???