Detroit Pistons Fans Debate Case to Sign Former Knicks Guard
Through the first stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons have been on quite the roller coaster. While they are significantly better compared to last year’s run, they are still behind in terms of competing for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
On social media, fans have debated the Pistons’ needs. As Jalen Duren’s third season has certainly had some lows, there have been cases made for Detroit to look for a center upgrade.
As a veteran guard who previously played for the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and the New Orleans Pelicans was recently waived, one Pistons X account (@Pistons__Talk) made a case for Detroit to go and pick up Elfrid Payton.
“The Pistons desperately need a backup PG. Payton could be a buy low target for them.”
In 2014, Payton was the 10th overall pick out of Louisiana. He started 63 games during his rookie season with the Orlando Magic. Throughout his time with the Magic, Payton started in most of his games. He remained a starter when he landed on the Phoenix Suns during the 2017-2018 season.
After a four-year stint in Orlando, Payton produced 11 points and six assists per game. He knocked down 46 percent of his shots from the field and hit 31 percent of his threes.
A 108-game stint with the New York Knicks featured ten points and five assists per game. Then, Payton had two separate stints with the Pelicans, with his latest coming after a few-year absence from the NBA.
Payton’s stint with the Pelicans was cut after seven appearances this year. Seeing the court for 21 minutes per game, he averaged seven points on 50 percent shooting from the field. He also dished out seven assists per game while coming down with three rebounds per matchup.
@SowavyBj: Anyone saying no just want to stay mediocre forever this team desperately needs another playmaker. Or whenever Cade is out where gonna look just like we did against the 76ers and grizzlies
@Bellzworth81: Asap
For the most part, there was resistance to the idea. Payton is a low-cost gamble at this stage in his career. If the Pistons aren’t sold on the options behind Cade Cunningham, he’s an affordable option in the short term, but other suggestions were tossed out.
@DetroitVEvrybdy: I still think Cole Anthony fits right into this team
@interPARASect24: no link to Detroit so far whatsoever but, Fox's name is going around a little bit, would this team want to heavily invest in the backcourt, and go for Fox? They need other things but who knows, Ivey and other stuff for him, Fox contract expires next season
@pocket_chance32: What's wrong with Sasser?
Right now, the Pistons are still seeing what they have in Marcus Sasser. While he sat out in eight of the first 12 games of the season, the second-year guard has been getting more burn.
In roughly 15 minutes of action per game, Sasser is producing eight points and two assists. He’s knocking down threes at a 42 percent clip. From a playmaking standpoint, he’s not as strong right now, but he’s been a decent bench scorer in games where his playing time is consistent.
Payton might be an option for a playoff-ready team that needs a low-risk, potentially high-reward player for a short stint. As the rebuilding Pistons are still trying to figure out which homegrown players they should keep around, playing time for Sasser is critical at the moment.