Detroit Pistons Fans Elated Over Positive Ausar Thompson Update
Dating back to Media Day, one of the biggest questions for the Detroit Pistons heading into the season was the status of Ausar Thompson. The former No. 5 pick was shut down at the end of last year due to blood clots, and not much has been said on his situation.
Over the past month, the message regarding Thompson has been the same. He's continued to workout individually while the team waits for word from the Player's Association. On Monday morning, new developments regarding the Pistons forward surfaced. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Thompson has been cleared and will begin ramping up to make his season debut.
Following this positive update, fans rushed to social media to react to the news:
Before being diagnosed with a blood clot, Thompson was showing the potential to be an extremely versatile piece in the NBA. In the 63 games he played in as a rookie, he averaged 8.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, and 0.9 BPG.
Coming out of the gates with a 4-7 record, the Pistons are already off to a strong start. Now, they're on pace to get back one of the most interesting prospects of their young core. Thompson being reinserted into the fold gives Detroit another athletic and rangy forward to put around Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.
There is no telling when Thompson will be ready to make his debut, but this is a massive update for the Pistons. In the meantime, Detroit is preparing to kick off its NBA Cup schedule Tuesday with a matchup against Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat.