Detroit Pistons Fans Elated Over Win vs Brooklyn Nets
Coming off a rough loss to the New York Knicks Friday, the Detroit Pistons were back in action in the Big Apple on Sunday afternoon. This time, facing off against Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets.
Sunday would be a completely different performance from the Pistons, as they were able to come out and take care of business on the road. In the end, they'd secure a 106-92 victory to pick up their second win of the season.
Following an impressing all-around showing from Cade Cunningham and company, Pistons fans took to social media to show how elated they were over the team's win in Brooklyn.
The biggest storyline in this game for the Pistons would be their balanced attack. They got production from everywhere in the lineup, having six players finish in double figures. Cunningham posted a team-high 19 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists. Other notable performers included Tobias Harris (18 points, six assists), Jalen Duren (13 points, 17 rebounds), and Malik Beasley with 18 points off the bench.
After their blowout loss to the Knicks, Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff viewed as a learning experience for the young squad. He seems to have gotten his message across, as the group came out with a much different demeanor from Friday. Detroit was able to take care of business against a team they should beat, and now find themselves with a 2-5 record to start the year.
The Pistons don't have much time to dwell on this victory, as they are in the midst of another home/road back-to-back. They're slated to be back in action again on Monday night, playing host to LeBron James and the LA Lakers.