Detroit Pistons Final Injury Report vs Orlando Magic
The Detroit Pistons are looking to avoid a third-straight loss on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. They are in a tough spot as they will miss one of their key players.
After taking down the Washington Wizards with a blowout victory last Sunday, the Pistons returned to their home court to host the Chicago Bulls.
Both teams were on the second night of a back-to-back, but the Bulls looked more prepared. A rough defensive showing by the Pistons left them to collect a 122-112 loss.
Thursday’s game on the road against the Charlotte Hornets was another nail biter for the Pistons. At first, they seemed to be on their way to another lopsided loss. In the fourth quarter, the Pistons managed to climb back in the game and force overtime.
When Detroit landed in the extra period, they competed without the star guard, Cade Cunningham. After a hard fall in the fourth quarter, Cunningham was sent out of the game and ruled out for the rest of the matchup. The game remained tight down the wire, but it ended with the Pistons taking on another loss.
Now, they are heading into Orlando with injury concerns.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham - OUT
- Ausar Thompson - AVAILABLE
- Bobi Klintman - OUT
- Daniss Jenkins - OUT
Dealing with a left sacroiliac sprain, Cunningham doesn’t have a timetable in place just yet. Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff held off on offering any official updates leading up to the release of the injury report. For now, the Pistons are taking it game-by-game with Cunningham.
The good news was that Ausar Thompson went from being doubtful to questionable. Although the Pistons weren't sure if Thompson could return this early or not, he has been upgraded to available for the matchup against Orlando.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero - OUT
- Wendell Carter Jr. - OUT
- Mac McClung - OUT
- Trevelin Queen - OUT
Paolo Banchero’s return could be coming soon, but for the time being, he remains out of the mix for Orlando. As for Wendell Carter, he’s been dealing with planta fasciitis, which had him questionable leading up to the game.