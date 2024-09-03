Detroit Pistons First-Rounder Eager to Get to Work in NBA
Armed with the third pick again in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons walked out of round one with an intriguing young prospect in Ron Holland. Based on the lottery pick’s recent social media post, he seems eager to get to work in the pros.
The Pistons selection of Holland at No. 5 was seen as a shock at the moment, but it has nothing to do with his potential. During his stint with G-League Ignite, he proved that he’s capable of being a do-it-all forward at the next level.
Holland is a 6-foot-8 rangy forward who has all the makings of a two-way threat in the NBA. While with Ignite, he filled the stat sheet with impressive averages of 19.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, 2.5 SPG, and 0.7 BPG.
Over the weekend, Holland made a post on his Instagram story of him from Summer League. He wanted to let the world know that he’s ready to be back in action with the Pistons.
Holland is now one of two members of the Pistons’ core with the skill set to do a little bit of everything on the floor. The other being last year’s fifth overall pick, Ausar Thompson. That said, three-point shooting is the main focal point of development for each of these young prospects.
Looking ahead to this upcoming season, Holland is going to have to work his way into the Pistons’ rotation. He is one of many forwards on the roster looking to play consistently in J.B. Bickerstaff’s lineup. Some of the players ahead of him include Thompson, Simone Fontecchio, and Tobias Harris.
Despite being one of the youngest prospects in his draft class, Holland looks eager to prove to the Pistons and the rest of the league why he was worthy of being a high pick.