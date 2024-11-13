Detroit Pistons Forward Ruled out for Matchup vs Milwaukee Bucks
Following a late-game mishap from the Miami Heat, the Detroit Pistons were able to secure their first NBA Cup win on Tuesday night. Fresh off the overtime thriller, they find themselves right back in action.
For already the third time this season, the Pistons have been hit with a home/road back-to-back. The team quickly traveled to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Detroit was shorthanded in their recent stretch leading up to Tuesday's game, as Jalen Duren was sidelined with a sprained ankle. Now, the injuries are starting to pile up for the Pistons. They'll now be without Simone Fontecchio, who has been ruled out due to a sprained toe.
Fontecchio shined with the Pistons last season after coming over at the trade deadline. However, he come out of the gates slow to kick off the 2024-25 campaign. Through his first 12 games, he is averaging 6.3 PPG and 3.6 RPG while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.
The veteran forward did suit up Tuesday against the Heat, notching 10 points in 23 minutes of action. Now, he is slated to miss his first game of the young season.
Being without Fontecchio is a tough blow for the Pistons, as they have a void to fill in their starting lineup. After taking a nasty blow to head against Miami, Tim Hardaway Jr. still finds himself on the sidelines. Down a pair of forwards, J.B. Bickerstaff could call upon rookie Ron Holland to play extended minutes in this matchup.
Despite being on the second leg of a back-to-back, the Pistons should still look to take advantage of a struggling Bucks squad. These teams are slated to tip-off at 8:00 pm Eastern Time.