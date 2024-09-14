Detroit Pistons Free Agency Addition Named in Top NBA Player Rankings
Heading into the offseason, the Detroit Pistons found themselves with a sizable amount of cap space to improve the roster around their young core. While they opted to main future financial flexibility, they did make one key addition in free agent.
In the initial frenzy of signings, the Pistons and Tobias Harris agreed on a two-year deal worth $52 million. Following an extended run with the Philadelphia 76ers, the veteran forward returns to one of his former teams to aid them in their rebuild.
Harris was a polarizing player in Philly due to his contract, but he put up respectable numbers. Last season, he averaged 17.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.1 APG while shooting just under league average from beyond the arc. As a versatile modern-day power forward, Harris finds himself on a recent NBA player ranking.
Before the 2025 season gets underway, the people at HoopsHype decided to compile a list of the top 100 players in the league right now. Harris barely managed to sneak in, slotting in at No. 90. Some of the players around him include Lu Dort, Nikola Vucevic, Jabari Smith Jr, and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid.
New Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris catches a lot of flak from fans but is a better starting power forward than he’s given credit to because of his floor-spacing and off-the-dribble scoring ability, as well as his versatile defense, as he can do some battling down low against big men while having quick enough feet to defend on some wings, too.
In his second run with the Pistons, Harris will be called upon to be a leader behind the scenes for this young squad. However, he is still capable of helping with things on the court as well. Seeing that he's an efficient scorer and can take his game inside and out, he is sure to be a focal point in J.B. Bickerstaff's offense behind Cade Cunningham.