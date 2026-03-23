Best Case Scenario For Detroit Pistons After Clinching NBA Playoffs Spot

Pistons can't begin to predict how well Detroit will do in the postseason this year without analyzing the severity of superstar guard Cade Cunningham's collapased lung injury.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the collapsed lung was believed to be mild. Cunningham is set to be reevaluated in less than two weeks now, but when he actually returns is currently unclear. There's a lot of positivity around the idea that Cunningham can be back to action before the start of the NBA Playoffs April 18.

The current standings and pace of the Pistons show they're likely to finish with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern conference. The second seed Boston Celtics are still 4.5 games behind the Pistons. Detroit has won six of their last seven regular season games with two of those wins being without Cunningham.

Behind Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's proven leadership, there's a lot to optimistic about in Detroit.

Mar 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Cunningham returns before April 18

The first step to drawing up the best case scenario for the Detroit Pistons in the postseason starts with Cunningham returning on time. The timeline for recovery when it comes to collapsed lung injuries can vary, but based on what is being reported about the injury, it looks like there's a good chance he returns within two to three weeks rather than four to six.

"Sources told ESPN's Shams Charania that the collapse of Cunningham's lung is considered mild...There is some optimism that Cunningham will be back in time for the start of the playoffs, which begin on April 18, sources told Charania." ESPN News Services

Cunningham is the axis in which Detroit's offense revolves around. He's a bruiser for a guard who isn't afraid to get physical, but he's also a finesse shot creator capable of making his own offense when the world collapses around him.

Cunningham is currently averaging 24.5 points, 9.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals. and 0.8 blocks. He's been the commander of Detroit's pick-and-roll and the on-court leader of this team.

The best matchup

The Eastern conference's NBA Play-In Tournament is just about set. The No. 10 Charlotte Hornets are 7.5 games behind the No. 11 Milwaukee Bucks. A team has to be within seeds No. 7 through No. 10 to qualify for the play-in tournament.

Any team playing against the Philadelphia 76ers should smell blood in the water. Superstar center Joel Embiid continues to deal with more nagging injuries. Paul George is eligible to return from his 25-game suspension this Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls.

Superstar guard Tyrese Maxey is currently sidelined with a pinkie injury and is set to reevaluated soon. They hold a win-loss record of 39-32. Quentin Grimes is on another explosive run offensively, averaging 24.6 points over the past five games and leading the team to four wins during that five-game stretch.



There's just no reason to believe that this collection of absent and injury-riddled stars can best a healthy and disciplined Detroit Pistons team in a seven-game series. All players could return right before the playoffs and start playing together as if none of them ever left the court this season, but that is extremely wishful thinking. Between V.J. Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes, Andre Drummond, and Cameron Payne, the 76ers at least have proven depth and a proven head coach to fall back on.

The Orlando Magic have lost four consecutive games after previously winning seven consecutive. They're currently missing star forward Franz Wagner as well.

Wagner hasn't played since February 11. Anthony Black hasn't played since March 7. Desmond Bane isn't the kind of player to command an entire offense along the perimeter. Jalen Suggs has struggled to stay healthy since earning a contract extension with Orlando in 2024. The Magic sit right behind the 76ers at No. 27 in bench points per game this season. The Magic won't have enough firepower and chemistry together by the time the playoffs start and they're the best matchup for the Pistons at this moment.

The Charlotte Hornets learned how to get hot at the perfect time. Between LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel at the guard spots along with Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges at the forward spots, this team is explosive and quick. The Hornets have won 11 of their last 14 regular season games and hold a win-loss record of 37-34. The Hornets are finally emerging as a competitive basketball franchise, but it's the Miami Heat who Pistons should want to see their team match up against the least.