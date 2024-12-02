Detroit Pistons Get Positive Sign From Cade Cunningham Monday
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons returned to practice following an exhausting two-game stretch. Monday’s session was for the preparation of Detroit’s final group action for the NBA Cup. On Tuesday, the Pistons will host the Milwaukee Bucks for an opportunity to advance to the knockout phase.
Recently, the Pistons ruled out Cade Cunningham as a late scratch against the Philadelphia 76ers. The sudden absence created a cause for concern as the NBA Cup game carries a lot of weight this week.
However, the Pistons got a positive sign from Cunningham on Monday, as he returned to practice as a full participant, according to JB Bickerstaff.
“JB said ‘pretty much’ everyone was a full participant at practice,” Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press reported. “The exception presumably being [Bobi] Klintman.”
Lately, Cunningham has been dealing with a pelvis injury, which he suffered in the fourth quarter of an eventual loss against the Charlotte Hornets.
On November 23, Cunningham was ruled out against the Orlando Magic without a chance to play. Over the next two games against the Toronto Raptors and the Memphis Grizzlies, Cunningham was listed as doubtful. While he saw a slight upgrade, Cunningham did not play in those matchups.
Last Friday’s NBA Cup outing against the Indiana Pacers involved a questionable status for Cade Cunningham. He was able to play for the first time since November 21.
In 32 minutes of action, Cunningham produced 24 points, 11 assists, six rebounds, and two steals. The Pistons dominated the Pacers with a 24-point win.
The following night, Cunningham was left off of the injury report, which indicated he was good to go. The veteran guard was even included in the Pistons’ official starting five announcements. However, his status changed right before the game was tipped off.
"It was one of those things where we had a conversation, he went out and tried to get going, and we just thought it was the right thing to do for precautionary reasons because of how he was feeling and what he came back from,” JB Bickerstaff told reporters on Saturday.
The good news is that Cunningham’s late status change wasn’t due to a sudden setback. Barring any unexpected changes, Cunningham should be good to go on Tuesday night against Milwaukee.