Detroit Pistons Get Positive Upgrade on Injury Report vs Bulls
The Detroit Pistons are back on the court Monday night to face the Chicago Bulls. The matchup marks the second night of a back-to-back set for the Pistons after they dominated the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.
For the blowout matchup on the road, the Pistons were once again down a key veteran in Tim Hardaway Jr. As the Pistons faced the Miami Heat last week for an NBA Cup matchup, Hardaway suffered a head laceration.
The following night, the Pistons visited the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Hardaway was ruled out.
Entering their matchup against the Toronto Raptors last Friday, the Pistons slightly upgraded Hardaway but assumed he wouldn’t be ready to play, leaving him doubtful. Sure enough, that was the case. Hardaway was absent for the four-point win on the road to bounce back after a loss in Milwaukee.
On Sunday, the Pistons once again upgraded Hardaway’s status. He was a 50/50 shot to play, entering the matchup as questionable. The Pistons gave him the night off for the third game in a row.
Detroit ended up dominating Washington, collecting a 20-point win. They will look to try and make it three in a row for the first time this season on Monday.
Hardaway is likely to see some action on Monday night. According to the Pistons’ injury report, the veteran forward was upgraded to probable. Barring any setbacks, he could be set to play in his 13th game with the Pistons this season. The only question is whether he resumes his starting role or not.
In 12 starts with the Pistons, Hardaway has thrived. He’s been averaging 13 points on 46 percent shooting from three. When the Pistons ruled out Hardaway, they replaced his minutes with Malik Beasley.
Similar to Hardaway, Beasley has thrived. Over the past three games, Beasley has produced 24 points on 50 percent shooting. He averaged 12 threes per game over that span.
Starting or not, both Hardaway and Beasley will continue to play notable minutes for the Pistons.
Detroit and Chicago will tip off at 7 PM ET.