Detroit Pistons Get Slight Upgrade on Injury Report vs Hornets
The Detroit Pistons haven’t seen Ausar Thompson in action since early March of last season. As the rookie wing was dealing with blood clots, he was ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-2024 NBA season.
Although the Pistons hoped to have Thompson back in time for training camp ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, he was not cleared for action in time. That was the case throughout the preseason and the start of the regular season as well.
Thompson’s ability to practice was out of the Pistons’ hands. The NBA had to step in and decide when he was ready. Recently, Thompson was given the green light to begin preparing for his debut. Thompson isn’t expected tp play for the Pistons in their Thursday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, but he did see a slight upgrade on the injury report.
According to the Pistons’ injury report, Thompson is doubtful. While there is a much higher chance he sits, the fact that they haven’t ruled him out right away could be a sign that he’s inching closer to a season debut.
Last year, Thompson entered his rookie season as the Pistons’ top draft pick. Coming out of the Overtime Elite program, Thompson had a rotational role right away and started for more than half of his games in year one.
In 63 outings, Thompson struggled with his three-point shot, making just 19 percent of his attempts. However, he found other ways to score and averaged 48 percent from the field to produce nine points per game.
Defensively, Thompson was emerging as one of the top wing defenders in the league. He averaged six rebounds, one steal, and one block per game.
Year two remains on hold for Thompson, but the return seems to be near. Detroit looks forward to implementing Thompson into JB Bickerstaff’s system, which has involved a lot of defensive buy-in from the Pistons this season. The former fifth-overall pick should be a huge boost.