Detroit Pistons Guard Laughs off Knicks Fan's Bold Game 6 Take
While helping the Detroit Pistons attempt to pull off a postseason upset, Malik Beasley has been fairly active on social media. Coming off the team's latest victory, the sharpshooting guard was seen jabbing at opposing fans online.
The Pistons found themselves on the wrong end of a controversial call in Game 4, which resulted in them going down 3-1 to the New York Knicks. With their backs against the wall, the young squad did not back down. On Tuesday night, they went back into a chaotic Madison Square Garden and secured another victory to keep their season alive.
Since they took care of business in Game 5, the Pistons now return to their home floor for Game 6. If they can take care of business on their home floor, these squads will partake in a winner-take-all Game 7.
Following Detroit's win Tuesday, Beasley took to X to post about the action returning to Little Caesars Arena. Knicks fans could be found in the comment section responding to the veteran. One let out a bold take regarding Mikal Bridges, which led to Beasley having some fun at his expense.
Bridges has provided some scoring boost for the Knicks, but not to this degree. 44 points almost matches what the veteran forward has scored in the last three games combined (45).
As for Beasley, he is still trying to get himself going offensively. His production has taken a dip compared to the regular season, and he's shooting just 30.4% from beyond the arc (41.6% in the regular season).
Looking ahead to Game 6, the Pistons are going to need Beasley and the rest of their key contributors to step up in a big way. Momentum is back on their side with their latest win, and they need to maintain it if they want to keep their season going.