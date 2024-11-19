Detroit Pistons Guard Posting Best Scoring Streak of his NBA Career
When the Detroit Pistons signed Malik Beasley in free agency, it was seen as one of the most underrated moves of the summer. Arriving on a team in desperate need of outside shooting, the journeyman guard is putting up some of the best numbers of his career.
Adding three-point shooting was a primary focus point for the Pistons this offseason, and Beasley's success is a testament why. Not only has he looked great in Detroit, but his presence has also done wonders for the likes of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.
Whether it's off the bench or in the starting lineup, Beasley continues to put up big scoring numbers. In his last five games, he's notched at least 20 points and five made threes. The veteran guard has never had this long of a streak throughout his previous eight years in the NBA.
During this streak, Beasley has notched his season high in points on two occasions. The first came against his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks. Beasley not only scored 26 points, but finished with a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds as well. A few nights later, Beasley went off for 26 again in the Pistons' win over the Wizards on Sunday.
Through his first 16 games, Beasley is posting the second-highest PPG average of his career (15.4). He's doing almost all of his damage from beyond the arc, shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc on over nine attempts per game.
There are many positive storylines for the Pistons through the first few weeks of the season, with Beasley being near the top. With the outside shooting and scoring punch he's providing, he's emerged as arguably the biggest X-factor on the roster.