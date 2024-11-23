Detroit Pistons Have Important Upgrade on Injury Report vs Magic
On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons will go head-to-head with the Orlando Magic on the road. While the team plans to have one of its key stars absent, they could benefit from seeing the season debut of Ausar Thompson.
According to the Pistons’ injury report, Thompson has been upgraded to questionable. That’s the second game Thompson saw a change in his status on the report, which is another sign his moving in the right direction towards returning soon.
As the Pistons navigated through the 2023-2024 NBA season, Thompson dealt with blood clots late in the year. His rookie season ended prematurely.
As the Pistons prepared to gear up for training camp last month, the team noted that Thompson was not cleared for action just yet. At that point, it was in the NBA’s hands to decide when he could be cleared.
Throughout training camp, Thompson worked on his shooting in post-practice sessions, patiently waiting for the opportunity to get back on the court. The Pistons went through the preseason without a Thompson appearance. Once the regular season fired up, Thompson still wasn’t cleared for action.
At this point, the Pistons have played 17 games. As they entered their Thursday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the Pistons upgraded Thompson to doubtful on the injury report. While it was clear he wasn’t likely to play, at least it signaled there is progress being made.
Considering he’s questionable for Saturday’s action, Thompson is likely a game-time decision against the Magic.
Last season, the former fifth-overall pick appeared in 63 games. He picked up 38 starts and spent around 25 minutes on the court per night. Thompson was a defensive standout, averaging one steal, one block, and six rebounds per game.
While his three-point shot on the offensive end remains a major question mark through one season, Thompson had productive moments on the offensive end, averaging nine points on 57 percent shooting when attempting twos.
It will be a slow process getting Thompson back into the swing of things, but if he’s able to get some limited run on Saturday, that would be a major step forward.