Detroit Pistons Have Special Reveal for Jaden Ivey's Comeback Story
Jaden Ivey is back on the court for the Detroit Pistons after suffering a major injury last season.
With Ivey’s official return to regular-season action just weeks away, the Pistons have teased a short documentary on their official YouTube account, which will feature behind-the-scenes footage of Ivey’s comeback journey.
FAITH: The Comeback Story You Need to See
via @DetroitPistons: The comeback is greater than the setback... Faith, a documentary following Jaden Ivey's return to the court. Coming soon to YouTube.
Jaden Ivey went from an intriguing lottery prospect to potentially becoming a face of the Pistons for years to come. While he’s been productive since his rookie effort, Ivey’s 2024-2025 campaign was one of the most impressive that Pistons fans have seen in some time.
During year one, Ivey started all but one of the 74 games he played. He averaged 31.1 minutes on the court, and shot 42 percent from the field to produce 16.3 points per game. With Cade Cunningham out of the mix for most of the year, Ivey produced a career-high 5.2 assists per game as the team’s point guard.
Year two created a lot of questions surrounding Ivey’s fit alongside Cade Cunningham. Many wondered if he could be a reliable high-volume three-point scorer next to Cunningham. In 77 games, Ivey averaged 15.4 points, shooting just 33 percent from three.
Last season, Ivey proved a lot of his doubters wrong. Before going down, he had produced 17.6 points per game, while shooting a career-high 46 percent from the field and knocking down 40 percent of his threes. He was a major key to success for the Pistons throughout their first successful season in years.
Unfortunately, Ivey’s best year ended after 30 games. During a New Year’s Day game against the Orlando Magic, the veteran guard suffered a leg injury, which turned out to be season-ending. The Pistons made the playoffs, but Ivey wasn’t cleared in time to ramp up and make it back.
The story up until this point will get told. The rest of it is still being written. After suiting up for the Pistons so far in the preseason, Ivey is on pace to play in his first official game since January later this month. As for the documentary, the official release date is TBA.
