Detroit Pistons Reportedly Add Michigan State Standout
The Detroit Pistons added the former Michigan State guard Jaden Akins this week. According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, Akins is landing an Exhibit 10 contract.
With Akins joining the team on an Exhibit 10 contract, he’ll likely get waived, which will help him land with the Motor City Cruise if he decides to take the NBA G League route.
Akins enters the NBA after a four-year run playing in the Big Ten. During Akins’ freshman season, he averaged 14.8 minutes of playing time off the bench in 36 games.
By his sophomore season, Akins added 25 starts to his resume. With his playing time doubled, he upped his production by shooting 42 percent from the field and 42 percent from three, while taking 3.9 shots per game. He averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
During his junior and senior seasons, Akins maintained his position as a full-time starter with the Spartans. While he continued to improve in most major areas of his game, his shooting efficiency started to dip.
In his junior season, Adkins accounted for 10.4 points per game while hitting on 41 percent of his shots from the field. He attempted 5.0 threes per game, knocking down 36 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.
Last year, Akins accounted for 12.8 points per game He made just under 40 percent of his shots from the field. Attempting threes at a career-high clip (5.4), Akins made just 29 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
The 2025 NBA Draft came and went without Akins getting his name called through two rounds. It was an unfortunate scenario for the high-volume shooting guard, as he declared for the draft before and ultimately ended up back in the NCAA.
During the NBA Summer League, Akins played for the Orlando Magic. He appeared in four out of five games, averaging around 6.0 points per game.
Akins lands with a Detroit organization, who might’ve had more opportunities with the main roster when he initially entered the draft. These days, the Pistons are one of the playoff contenders of the Eastern Conference. Last year, they finished sixth in the conference, drawing a first-round battle against the New York Knicks.
They ended up falling short in six games, leading them to a first-round exit. During the 2025 NBA Draft, the Pistons had just one pick to work with, leading them to select Chaz Lanier out of Tennessee. Akins will land on the team for a moment and could be set to play for the Cruise next year.