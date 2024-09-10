Detroit Pistons Highlight Cade Cunningham's Top Performance of 2024
Finishing with the NBA's worst record last season, there weren't many positive storylines for the Detroit Pistons in 2024. However, arguably their biggest bright spot was one key member of their core continuing to develop into a star-level talent.
Following a promising start to his career, things went off the rails for Cade Cunningham after suffering a season-ending injury early in the year. Despite missing extended time, he managed to come back in strong fashion last season.
Cunningham continued to show why the Pistons selected him with the No. 1 in 2021, as he posted averages of 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG. Among his most notable outings was his career-high night against the Atlanta Hawks back in December.
Early in the year, Detroit found themselves on the wrong end of a historically long losing streak. In this matchup against the Hawks, Cunningham almost single handedly put an end to their skid. He put up a career-high in points with 43 to go along with five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Even with this big night from their lead guard, the Pistons still went on to the lose the game by six.
On Monday night, the Pistons re-posted highlights from this dominant Cunningham performance on their social media as part of the latest #BestofNBA trend on X.
This game was one of two times last season that Cunningham broke the 40-point mark. Eight days after the matchup with the Hawks, he went for 41 points and five assists in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Following an impressive stretch post-All-Star break last season, Cunningham looks to be on the path to stardom in the NBA. With some complementary pieces around him now, the young guard could take a big step forward in 2025.