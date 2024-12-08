Detroit Pistons Highlight Malik Beasley's Record-Breaking Month
Through the first month-and-a-half of the season, one of the biggest storylines for the Detroit Pistons has been the play of Malik Beasley. After signing a very team-friendly deal in free agency, the journeyman guard has provided a huge lift to the young squad.
Heading into his first offseason leading the front office, Trajan Langdon prioritized shooting. Bringing in guys like Beasley has almost instantly done away with the spacing issues that they deal with offensively last season.
Not only is Beasley is providing a key skill for the Pistons, but he's putting up some of the best numbers of his career in the process. Through his first 24 games, the veteran guard is averaging 15.7 PPG and shooting 39.9% from three on nine attempts per game.
Whether it's off the bench or serving as a spot-starter, Beasley has thrived with his new team. Earlier this week, the Pistons social media highlighted how well he's performed for Detroit thus far. Along with being among the league leaders in threes made this season, Beasley set a franchise record for makes in a calendar month.
The last time the Pistons were in action, Beasley posted his eighth 20-point game of the year. Led by six makes from beyond the arc, he notched 23 points in Detroit's 130-120 loss to the Boston Celtics Wednesday. Beasley's season-high currently sits at 26 points, a feat he's reached on two separate occasions.
For being a one-year rental, Beasley has already outplayed the contract he signed this summer. His complementary skill set has improved the on-court product, and he's provided a strong veteran presence for the young squad behind the scenes.