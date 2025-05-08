Detroit Pistons Hoping to Retain Veteran Guard in Free Agency
Given that they were in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race at the time, many expected the Detroit Pistons to be aggressive at the trade deadline. Trajan Langdon didn't end up doing much, but the key new face he did bring in ended up having a major impact.
One of the many blockbuster trades to go down at this year's deadline was the Golden State Warriors acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. This ended up becoming a multi-team deal, with the Pistons being among those involved. Langdon used the team's open cap space to acquire journeyman point guard Dennis Schroder.
Schroder, who was putting up some of the best numbers of his career at the start of the season, would fill a key role for the Pistons. That being manning the point guard position for the stretches where Cade Cunningham was on the bench. At times, the two guards even shared the backcourt together.
Schroder provided a nice boost in the regular season, but really showed his value in the postseason. His experience in big games was needed on this young Pistons squad as they battled the New York Knicks in round one. Schroder ended up being a key contributor in the series, averaging 12.5 PPG and 3.7 APG off the bench.
Looking ahead to the offseason, Schroder now prepares to hit the open market once again. Following such a strong showing in the postseason, the Pistons are reportedly open to bringing back the veteran guard next season.
During Detroit’s first-round series against New York, members of the Pistons spoke well of veteran point guard Dennis Schroeder’s positive impact on the team as a veteran leader and floor general. Heading into the offseason, Detroit is interested in re-signing Schroeder, league sources told HoopsHype.
Marcus Sasser has shown a lot of promise over the past two seasons, but backup point guard will still be a key area of need for the Pistons this offseason. Based on what he showed in such a brief stretch this season, retaining Schroder would help solidify Detroit's second unit.