Detroit Pistons’ Injured Starter Spotted Working Out After Practice
Recently, the Detroit Pistons have dealt with a setback involving their starting forward, Tobias Harris. As the Pistons attempted to climb back from a double-digit deficit against the Boston Celtics, Harris went back to the locker room to get his hand checked out for a possible injury.
Detroit ruled Harris out for the rest of the game. He was later diagnosed with a sprained thumb. When the Pistons returned to the court on Monday night to host the Miami Heat, Harris was ruled out. It just just his second absence of the year.
Without Harris, the Pistons found success against the Heat with a tight overtime win. Following the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff expressed confidence in Harris’ injury not being too concerning of a setback.
When the Pistons returned to the practice court on Wednesday afternoon, Bickerstaff labeled Harris as day-to-day. He couldn’t put an official timeline on the forward. On a positive note, Harris was seen getting shots up in front of reporters after practice.
This season, Harris has appeared in 25 games for the Pistons. He’s been knocking down 45 percent of his shots from the field and averaging 34 percent from three. The veteran starter is producing 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists per game.
The Latest on Isaiah Stewart & Jaden Ivey
Harris isn’t the only player dealing with a setback on Detroit. Just moments before tipping off against the Miami Heat, the Pistons shockingly ruled out the veteran guard, Jaden Ivey.
According to the Pistons, Ivey was dealing with knee soreness. Leading up to the game, he was absent from the injury report. Ivey was not believed to be dealing with any sort of setback prior to the Heat game. As of now, Bickerstaff considers the young guard to be day-to-day.
Unlike Harris and Ivey, Isaiah Stewart checked in off the bench during Monday’s game to take on the Heat. Stewart was labeled as out for the rest of the game as he dealt with a left knee injury. While Stewart’s in-game setback was surely concerning from the looks of it, he was also described as day-to-day by Detroit’s head coach.
The Pistons are set to take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 7 PM ET.