Detroit Pistons Land Shoutout From Las Vegas Raiders Star Maxx Crosby
As we approach the later stages of the NBA regular season, the Detroit Pistons continue to be one of the biggest positive storylines in the league. Following their latest victory, they received praise from a fellow professional athlete.
The Pistons were one of six teams in action on Super Bowl Sunday, facing off against the Charlotte Hornets. Led by a triple-double performance from Cade Cunningham (19 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists), Detroit was able to walk out with a 112-102 victory.
With this win, the Pistons improve to 27-26 on the year and move into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. it's the first time in over five years they've been above .500 this late in the year, and they are in a good position to put an end to their playoff drought.
As Detroit continues their massive turnaround from last season, they've received praise from countless fans and analysts. Among the latest to give them a shoutout was Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby. He took to X (formerly Twitter) after their win over the Hornets to applaud their strong play.
The Pistons made an array of changes after finishing with the NBA's worst record last season, and it continues to pay huge dividends. J.B. Bickerstaff has made a strong impact as head coach, and the players added in the offseason have thrived in their roles. That said, the biggest catalyst to their success has been the emergence of Cunningham in his first All-Star campaign.
Looking ahead, Detroit will look to keep their positive momentum rolling in their matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.