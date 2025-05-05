Detroit Pistons Land Zion Williamson in Latest NBA Mock Trade
Coming off a historic 2025 campaign, the Detroit Pistons are a team many will have their eye on this offseason. Given the new trajectory of the franchise, debates have already begun on if the front office should seek some major win-now upgrades.
By far the biggest takeaway from the Pistons this season was Cade Cunningham cementing himself as a star-level talent in the NBA. The former No. 1 pick shined all year and put together an impressive postseason debut. While he's proven capable of being the primary pillar for the franchise, it remains unclear if the roster has a talent capable of being his running mate. Jaden Ivey showed a lot of promise this season but suffered what became a season-ending injury in January.
When it comes to possible co-stars for Cunningham, Zion Williamson is a name that has been tossed around at times. Over the weekend, a possible trade framework for the New Orleans Pelicans star began making the rounds on social media. In the scenario, the Pistons parted with Tobias Harris, Ron Holland and a pair of first-round picks for the All-Star forward.
In theory, Williamson would be an exciting star to pair with Cunningham. The two impact the game in a variety of ways, and could create one of the league's deadliest pick-and-roll combinations. That said, the thought of Williamson has been far better than the reality in recent years. Injuries have plagued his NBA tenure, including this past season. Williamson is fresh off playing in 30 or fewer games for the fourth time since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2019.
Given his injury history, this is a bit of a risky move for the Pistons. While they aren't paying a steep price, they're still rolling the dice on a star who hasn't proven he can consistently be available. Because of this, Trajan Langdon would be far better off pursuing other avenues to improve the roster around Cunningham.