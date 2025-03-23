Detroit Pistons Make Decision on Tim Hardaway Jr. vs Pelicans
When the Detroit Pistons host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, they’ll find themselves shorthanded as their starting forward, Tim Hardaway Jr. has been ruled out.
According to the official NBA injury report, Hardaway is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He will miss his first game in over two months on Sunday.
As the Pistons went toe-to-toe with the Dallas Mavericks, Hardaway went down during the second quarter. It was apparent the veteran sharpshooter rolled his ankle, which forced him to head back to the locker room to get evaluated.
The Pistons didn’t waste too much time making the decision to sit Hardaway for the remainder of the matchup. When Hardaway left the game, he had just seven minutes of playing time. He shot 0-2 from the field and came down with one rebound during his limited time.
The Pistons came up short against the Mavericks with a 123-117 loss.
This season, Hardaway has started in all 67 games he played with the Pistons. He’s been averaging 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists while shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc.
Hardaway has been a key role player for the Pistons since coming to Detroit over the offseason. The Pistons’ front office searched for high-volume three-point shooters and found an opportunity to swap out the veteran Quentin Grimes for Hardaway.
It’s unclear how long Hardaway could be out. While Detroit’s veteran center Isaiah Stewart told reporters Hardaway is doing well, the veteran will have to miss his first set of action since January 9. Hardaway joins Jaden Ivey as the other starter on the injury report.
