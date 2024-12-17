Detroit Pistons Make Shocking Move to Rule Out Starter vs Miami Heat
Heading into Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat, the Detroit Pistons planned to play just one starter down. The veteran forward Tobias Harris was ruled out due to a thumb injury. Everybody else from the usual starting five was left off of the injury report.
However, just moments before the Pistons tipped off against the Heat, the starting lineup had a change. The veteran Malik Beasley was called up. He was replacing the young veteran Jaden Ivey, who was deemed a late scratch.
According to the Pistons, Ivey is dealing with left knee pain.
Monday’s game marks just the second absence this year for Ivey. He missed his first game of the season on November 18, when the Pistons took on the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. Since then, he has started and played in the last 13 games.
Over that stretch, Ivey has produced 16 points on 41 percent shooting from the field. While taking five threes per game, Ivey knocked down 38 percent of his long-range shots.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, many questioned Ivey’s fit alongside the starting point guard Cade Cunningham. Through 25 games of action, it’s safe to say the veteran has silenced the doubters.
Overall, Ivey has averaged 17 points on 44 percent shooting from the field. His three-point percentage improved to 37 percent on five attempts per game. Along with his scoring, Ivey has dished out four assists per game while coming down with four rebounds per game.
The 22-year-old will take the night off as the Pistons search for win No. 11 on the year against the Heat.